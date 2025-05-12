Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Upgraded by Itau BBA Securities to “Outperform” Rating

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Itau BBA Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday,Finviz reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.20 price objective on the stock. Itau BBA Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOMA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.90. 271,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.14. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $13.79.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $135.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $14,735,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,161,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.