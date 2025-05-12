Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Scotiabank

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GLPI. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush set a $55.00 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,697. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $52.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.04.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $395.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $98,936.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,083.02. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $248,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,783.16. This trade represents a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,961. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 896,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,142,000 after purchasing an additional 505,382 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 21,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.