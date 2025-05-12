Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NYSE REXR traded up $2.12 on Monday, reaching $36.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,475. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.07. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $52.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.74 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,782,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,587,000 after buying an additional 93,360 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 21,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 8,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,575,000 after buying an additional 954,202 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 760,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 38,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 38,014 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

