Scotiabank Lowers Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Price Target to $26.00

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Scotiabank from $41.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 91.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KROS. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $63.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of KROS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 249,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,731. Keros Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $24.23. The firm has a market cap of $552.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $3.63. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,890.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $211.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc bought 934,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $9,464,033.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,392,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,498,425.81. The trade was a 27.01% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10,157.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 469.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

