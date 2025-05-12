Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector underperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PLD. CJS Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.84.

NYSE PLD traded up $4.55 on Monday, hitting $111.46. 3,107,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,159,138. The company has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.30. Prologis has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $132.57.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Equities analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Prologis by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 200,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its position in Prologis by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 893,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,391,000 after acquiring an additional 25,266 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in Prologis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 254,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

