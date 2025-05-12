Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) CFO Sells 4,548 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $134,666.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance
NYSE:USNA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.75. 100,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,103. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.65. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.60.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $249.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti cut USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
