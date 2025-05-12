Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) CFO Sells 4,548 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $134,666.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

NYSE:USNA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.75. 100,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,103. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.65. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.60.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $249.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,751,000 after buying an additional 55,059 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,247,000 after acquiring an additional 47,745 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,087,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,015,000 after acquiring an additional 37,466 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 33,141 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti cut USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

