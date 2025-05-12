Insider Buying: NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) Director Gregory L. Zink purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $20,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,470.36. This represents a 6.26% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NewtekOne stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.00. 182,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,251. The stock has a market cap of $289.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. NewtekOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.55.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 14.92%. On average, research analysts expect that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEWT shares. Compass Point increased their price objective on NewtekOne from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on NewtekOne from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 37.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 158,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 43,161 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in NewtekOne during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in NewtekOne by 16.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 520,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 72,574 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in NewtekOne during the first quarter valued at about $1,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

