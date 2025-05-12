Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) CEO Buys $1,988,324.25 in Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) CEO Spencer M. Rascoff purchased 70,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $1,988,324.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,257.90. The trade was a 106.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Match Group Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of MTCH traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $27.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,917,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,598. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $32.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Match Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Match Group’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

Institutional Trading of Match Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 30,240.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Match Group by 130.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. HSBC lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Match Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res cut Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Match Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

