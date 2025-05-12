Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Trading Up 10.8% on Analyst Upgrade

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $80.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Trade Desk traded as high as $79.36 and last traded at $78.71. Approximately 13,088,883 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 5,797,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.04.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TTD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. HSBC set a $75.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $116.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $101.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TTD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Up 10.8%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 198.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,102,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387,339 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,187,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,570,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,237,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,420,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,864,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,891 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.99.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $616.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.