Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Off Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Walt Disney stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 4/17/2025.

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.9%

DIS traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,266,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,986,326. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.86 and its 200-day moving average is $104.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 219,499 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,665,000 after acquiring an additional 13,548 shares in the last quarter. Morton Community Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% during the first quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 28,355 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.9% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.54.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

