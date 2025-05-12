Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. Salesforce makes up approximately 0.1% of Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $3,599,867,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 926.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,256,211 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,422,979,000 after buying an additional 3,841,521 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $1,173,564,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,791,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,604,770,000 after buying an additional 2,325,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,224,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,752,830,000 after buying an additional 1,736,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.18, for a total value of $2,041,607.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,415. This trade represents a 11.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Millham sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $1,120,391.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,312.44. This represents a 41.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,907,361. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Salesforce from $400.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.56.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $275.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $264.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.33 and its 200-day moving average is $307.36. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.10%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

