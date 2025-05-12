Light Street Capital Management LLC Purchases 17,167 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Light Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,647 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,167 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 5.8% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $31,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 765 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $2,313,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $21,923,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 148,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.71, for a total value of $13,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,686 shares in the company, valued at $209,199,589.06. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $296,813.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,547.96. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,894 shares of company stock valued at $83,475,065. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ META opened at $592.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $442.65 and a fifty-two week high of $740.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $604.75.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 8.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on META. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $740.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Arete Research raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.45.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

