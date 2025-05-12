Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQR. StockNews.com upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.12.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE EQR traded up $1.04 on Monday, reaching $70.98. The company had a trading volume of 218,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.00 and its 200-day moving average is $70.95. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $59.41 and a 1-year high of $78.83.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $760.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.43 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 34.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 51.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.