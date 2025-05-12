Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Stock

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.22 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AEVA. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Aeva Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

NYSE:AEVA traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.93. 1,151,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,655. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, CTO Mina Rezk sold 86,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $656,011.95. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,296,669 shares in the company, valued at $62,639,850.95. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Paul Zadesky sold 14,851 shares of Aeva Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $51,978.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,174. This represents a 15.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,213,506 shares of company stock valued at $24,985,345 and sold 652,079 shares valued at $3,947,397. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 415.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 1,426,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Aeva Technologies by 2,490.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 648,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 623,889 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 308.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 56,107 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 510.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 37,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

