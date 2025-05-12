Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Raised to $344.00 at Scotiabank

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $329.00 to $344.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.32% from the stock’s current price.

ESS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $303.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $292.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.89.

ESS traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $285.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,956. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $243.85 and a 52-week high of $317.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.27.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.05. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $464.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 4,929 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $1,552,585.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,303,393.38. The trade was a 26.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 7,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,077,170. This represents a 31.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,345 shares of company stock valued at $6,682,539 over the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

