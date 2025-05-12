Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Stock

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 28.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

Bread Financial stock traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.30. The company had a trading volume of 427,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,755. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.62. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.17 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.75%. Bread Financial’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,848,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,109,000 after acquiring an additional 36,057 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bread Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Bread Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,452,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,299,000 after buying an additional 13,679 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,382,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,393,000 after buying an additional 88,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,241,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,810,000 after buying an additional 120,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

