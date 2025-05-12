Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.27% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 97,300 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 198.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 32,776 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 45.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after buying an additional 168,304 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 20,030 shares during the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
