Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Stock

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 19.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on AGCO from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO stock traded up $5.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.98. The stock had a trading volume of 319,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. AGCO has a 12 month low of $73.79 and a 12 month high of $119.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.65.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AGCO will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in AGCO by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 1.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

