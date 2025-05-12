Rep. Jefferson Shreve Buys Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Stock

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Ball stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ball alerts:

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 4/17/2025.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BALL traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.13. The company had a trading volume of 631,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,023. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $70.97.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Ball’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Ball declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 24.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ball by 328.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ball by 764.9% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 40.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BALL. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ball from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ball from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ball from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ball

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email editor@ballotpedia.org to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Ball

(Get Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.