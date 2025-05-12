Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Unloaded Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Repligen stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 4/17/2025.

Repligen Price Performance

RGEN traded up $5.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.51. The company had a trading volume of 243,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,786. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -251.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.21. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $102.97 and a twelve month high of $182.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 10.44.

Insider Activity at Repligen

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $169.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Margaret Pax acquired 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $150.69 per share, with a total value of $37,672.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $157,169.67. This represents a 31.53% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on RGEN. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Repligen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

