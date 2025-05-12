Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Buys Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Cardinal Health stock on April 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 4/8/2025.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.05. 1,289,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,685. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.50. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.17 and a 52-week high of $154.07.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus set a $148.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

