Rep. Jefferson Shreve Buys Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Exxon Mobil stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 4/17/2025.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.37. 3,898,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,541,977. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,709,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,453,000 after buying an additional 521,932 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $807,000. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

