GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Unloaded Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in GE Aerospace stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 4/17/2025.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $217.56. 1,625,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,343,360. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $221.53.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.92.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In related news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Aerospace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $733,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $795,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,064,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,535,000 after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,254,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after purchasing an additional 37,884 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 25,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email editor@ballotpedia.org to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

