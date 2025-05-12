Rep. Jefferson Shreve Buys Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 4/17/2025.

Shares of NYSE:HOMB traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.69. 146,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,907. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $32.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $260.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.20 million. Research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOMB. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $68,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,062.45. This trade represents a 36.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

