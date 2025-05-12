Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Purchases Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Ford Motor stock on April 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 4/8/2025.

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.53. 35,138,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,928,662. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,660,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,590,333,000 after purchasing an additional 55,576,478 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,053,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,404,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,078,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $830,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,127 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 6,915.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,078,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,253,000 after buying an additional 48,378,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ford Motor by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,508,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $460,444,000 after buying an additional 4,925,993 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

