Video Game Stocks To Consider – May 9th

Walmart, Target, and TKO Group are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves developing, publishing, distributing or monetizing video games and related interactive entertainment. By purchasing these equities, investors gain partial ownership in firms such as console makers, game developers or digital storefront operators and can potentially profit from industry growth, new releases and technological advances. As with any stock investment, however, values can fluctuate based on market trends, game performance and broader economic factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,388,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,787,767. The company has a market cap of $775.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.81. Walmart has a 1 year low of $59.44 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,400,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770,138. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.17. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Target has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.40.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

TKO stock traded down $6.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.54. 1,060,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.00 and a beta of 0.73. TKO Group has a 1 year low of $97.37 and a 1 year high of $179.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.57.

