Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases 17,971 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,971 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 36,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 19,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 51,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock opened at $83.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.76. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The firm has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.14.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

