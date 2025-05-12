Best Ecommerce Stocks To Research – May 9th

Walmart, GameStop, and Colgate-Palmolive are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. E-commerce stocks are publicly traded shares of companies whose primary business involves buying and selling goods or services online, including pure-play retailers, digital marketplaces and platforms that facilitate these transactions. Investors buy these stocks to tap into the growth of internet-driven retail, where factors like consumer adoption of online shopping, technological innovation and logistics efficiency strongly influence performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $96.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,156,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,791,521. Walmart has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $775.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE GME traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.53. 5,897,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,103,892. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56. GameStop has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $64.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 152.95 and a beta of -0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,833. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.39.

