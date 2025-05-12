MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 14,954 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,954 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 0.9% of MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Netflix worth $445,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,019,087,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 123,836.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,716,662,000 after buying an additional 1,924,423 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Netflix by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,051,016,000 after buying an additional 856,307 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Netflix by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $870,752,000 after buying an additional 743,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,076,903,000 after purchasing an additional 570,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,084.91.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,139.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $984.97 and a 200-day moving average of $934.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $485.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $587.04 and a 52-week high of $1,164.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.51, for a total value of $2,313,840.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,589,639.31. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,591 shares of company stock worth $132,515,581 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.