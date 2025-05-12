NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09), RTT News reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

NeurAxis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NRXS traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,736. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. NeurAxis has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.34.

Get NeurAxis alerts:

Insider Transactions at NeurAxis

In other NeurAxis news, major shareholder Brian Hannasch acquired 18,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $31,252.45. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 775,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,421.18. This trade represents a 2.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About NeurAxis

NeurAxis, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeurAxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeurAxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.