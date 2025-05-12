BKV (NYSE:BKV) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Barclays

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $28.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BKV. KeyCorp lowered their target price on BKV from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on BKV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BKV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

Shares of NYSE BKV traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.88. The company had a trading volume of 99,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,495. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14. BKV has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $26.78.

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $216.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BKV will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BKV

In other BKV news, insider Ethan Ngo sold 21,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $400,189.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,882,378.27. This trade represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Tameron sold 4,409 shares of BKV stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $79,097.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,057.80. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,777 over the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in BKV in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BKV in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BKV in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in BKV in the fourth quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BKV in the fourth quarter valued at $7,728,000.

BKV Company Profile

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

