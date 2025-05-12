Barclays Lowers DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $223.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $254.00 to $223.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.22% from the company’s current price.

DKS has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $226.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $23.09 on Monday, hitting $213.97. The stock had a trading volume of 850,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,913. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $166.37 and a one year high of $254.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.58.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

