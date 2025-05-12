Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Price

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FL

Foot Locker Stock Performance

NYSE:FL traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.45. 1,879,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,492,593. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $33.94.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 250.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 819.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter.

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.