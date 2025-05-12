Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Atb Cap Markets upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $91.77, but opened at $104.00. Shopify shares last traded at $102.23, with a volume of 8,716,929 shares.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on SHOP. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.37.
View Our Latest Research Report on SHOP
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify
Shopify Stock Up 11.2%
The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.29 and its 200-day moving average is $103.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.91, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66.
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Shopify
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Shopify
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Tech Bears Should Jump on These 3 Inverse ETFs
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 5 Reasons the Rebound in Microchip Technology Stock Is Real
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Rocket Lab: Earnings Miss But Neutron Momentum Holds
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.