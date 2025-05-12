Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Atb Cap Markets upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $91.77, but opened at $104.00. Shopify shares last traded at $102.23, with a volume of 8,716,929 shares.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SHOP. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify Stock Up 11.2%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 3,657.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Shopify by 149.2% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.29 and its 200-day moving average is $103.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.91, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

