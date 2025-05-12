Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Stock Price Up 11.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after ATB Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$155.00 to C$160.00. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Shopify traded as high as C$147.52 and last traded at C$142.18. 855,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,312,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$127.98.
Separately, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$131.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$146.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$131.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36.
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
