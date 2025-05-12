Investors Purchase High Volume of MAG Silver Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 4,873 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 395% compared to the average volume of 985 call options.

MAG Silver Stock Up 7.7%

MAG traded up $1.31 on Monday, hitting $18.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,127,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,534. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. MAG Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.41%.

Institutional Trading of MAG Silver

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in MAG Silver during the first quarter valued at $37,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAG. Roth Mkm cut their target price on MAG Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Roth Capital set a $16.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Get Our Latest Report on MAG Silver

About MAG Silver

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.