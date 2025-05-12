XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on XIFR. BNP Paribas raised shares of XPLR Infrastructure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on XPLR Infrastructure from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on XPLR Infrastructure from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on XPLR Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPLR Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

NYSE:XIFR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.14. 504,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,009. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05. XPLR Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $858.81 million, a P/E ratio of -91.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.02.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The solar energy provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.30). XPLR Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. XPLR Infrastructure’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that XPLR Infrastructure will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XIFR. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new position in XPLR Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,449,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 980,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 278,689 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 35,307 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,251 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 64,673 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPLR Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $3,003,000. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

