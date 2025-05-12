Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares Biotechnology ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 9,436 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 68% compared to the average volume of 5,626 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Biotechnology ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBB. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,208,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,489,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,177,000 after acquiring an additional 460,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,010,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,476,000. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,370,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 3.3%

IBB traded up $3.86 on Monday, hitting $120.49. 1,168,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,602. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $107.43 and a twelve month high of $150.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.42.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1212 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

