Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 61.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KYMR. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.18. 144,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.18. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $53.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average is $37.52.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.10. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, COO Jeremy G. Chadwick sold 1,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $42,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,510. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $68,238.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,588.25. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,659 shares of company stock worth $324,567. Insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 15.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 3,851.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.