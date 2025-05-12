Barclays Lowers The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target to $2.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

NASDAQ HAIN traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,425. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $152.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $390.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Dawn M. Zier bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 288,229 shares in the company, valued at $461,166.40. The trade was a 226.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth $370,371,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,870,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,945 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,322,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 512.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,520,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,619,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

