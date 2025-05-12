Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCSGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday after Chardan Capital raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $33.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. 41,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 43,324 shares.The stock last traded at $18.90 and had previously closed at $18.70.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Oculis from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Oculis from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Oculis by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,009,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,150,000 after buying an additional 188,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oculis by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oculis during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Oculis during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Oculis by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $794.82 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.27). Oculis had a negative net margin of 8,043.28% and a negative return on equity of 71.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. Analysts anticipate that Oculis Holding AG will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

