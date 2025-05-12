S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in S&P Global stock on April 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 4/8/2025.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $507.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $486.24 and a 200-day moving average of $501.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.49 and a 1-year high of $545.39. The firm has a market cap of $155.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.71.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

