Integral Health Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,000. McKesson accounts for about 1.7% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Bank of America upped their price target on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $686.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total transaction of $5,358,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,276,465.36. The trade was a 12.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total value of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,679.09. This trade represents a 15.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,110 shares of company stock worth $10,855,706. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of MCK stock opened at $694.12 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $728.48. The stock has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $678.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $621.72.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

