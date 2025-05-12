MJP Associates Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 929 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in MSCI were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total transaction of $2,762,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 289,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,133,398.33. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $574.51 per share, with a total value of $3,044,903.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,599,549.01. The trade was a 0.42% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $556.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.32 and a 1-year high of $642.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $548.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $579.66.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.12. MSCI had a net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 156.08%. The business had revenue of $745.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $532.00 to $530.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.