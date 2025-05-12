Lionshead Wealth Management LLC Invests $202,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lionshead Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,908,000 after buying an additional 12,924 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,655,000. KKM Financial LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Baird R W raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock opened at $473.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $461.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $482.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $418.88 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $110.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,840. This represents a 61.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

