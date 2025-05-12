Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Off Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in Advanced Micro Devices stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 4/17/2025.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.1%

AMD opened at $102.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $166.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $187.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.14.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business's revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Roth Capital set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,430,000 after purchasing an additional 588,595 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 19,279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 89,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email editor@ballotpedia.org to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

