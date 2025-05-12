Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Monster Beverage traded as high as $62.46 and last traded at $61.69, with a volume of 724255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.00.

MNST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 91,316 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $5,057,080.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,011.38. This trade represents a 54.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $552,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,528.71. The trade was a 12.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,484,440. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.96.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

