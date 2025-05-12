Top Value Stocks To Watch Today – May 11th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, iShares Bitcoin Trust, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear undervalued by the market relative to fundamental metrics—such as price-to-earnings, price-to-book or dividend yield—often trading below what investors believe reflects their true worth. They tend to come from mature, stable businesses with steady cash flows, and value?oriented investors buy them expecting the market eventually to recognize and correct the mispricing. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.80. 75,770,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,891,283. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.77. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $57.95.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $58.66. 36,276,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,032,004. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average of $51.89. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $61.75.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $513.58. 3,617,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,253,493. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $401.58 and a one year high of $542.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $518.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

