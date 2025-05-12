Top Battery Technology Stocks To Watch Today – May 11th

Mullen Automotive, TETRA Technologies, American Battery Technology, Platinum Group Metals, and NOVONIX are the five Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or commercialize advanced battery systems and related materials. These firms focus on innovations in energy storage, such as lithium-ion, solid-state or next-generation chemistries, to power applications from electric vehicles to grid storage. Investors track these stocks to gain exposure to the growing demand for efficient, long-lasting and sustainable battery solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

MULN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 15,011,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,685. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,911.28. Mullen Automotive has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $4,470,000.00.

TETRA Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of TTI traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.23 million, a PE ratio of 148.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. TETRA Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58.

American Battery Technology (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

Shares of American Battery Technology stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. 855,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,223. The company has a market capitalization of $118.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of -2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. American Battery Technology has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $4.11.

Platinum Group Metals (PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

Shares of NYSE:PLG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 693,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,890. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37. Platinum Group Metals has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $132.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.64.

NOVONIX (NVX)

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.26. 24,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,685. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NOVONIX has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51.

