Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.350-4.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.0 billion.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Suzuki Motor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.
Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Suzuki Motor will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.
