Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.350-4.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.0 billion.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Suzuki Motor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

SZKMY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.37. 64,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,468. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.63. Suzuki Motor has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $53.83.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Suzuki Motor will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

